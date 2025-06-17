Vintage arcade games still provide good old-fashioned fun

By Sharon Oliver

Contributing Writer

REGION – Before adults started equipping their homes with game consoles to appease the high-tech video game appetite of kids young and old, arcades were once the place to be. Moreover, they still can be a place to visit for a family or friends outing while enjoying some healthy competition.

The golden age of arcade games really took off from that late 1970s into the 1980s, especially after the widespread critical and commercial success of the yellow dot-eating Pac-Man. Arcade games even influenced the movie industry during this time with films like 1983’s “War Games” and “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” where a young John Connor is seen at an arcade playing a video game.

Currently, Xbox may dominate the world of gaming with all its AI-generated images, but it does not compare to a darkish-like atmosphere in a room filled with vintage pinball machines, crank reels and vintage games.

From a bygone era

Salem Willows offers visitors such an experience, including a jukebox full of musical monkeys or to be drawn into an era of long ago with a mutoscope. Just crank the handle to watch a quick story like a film reel as photo cards flip over and over. A few people took time out to share their memories on Facebook.

Joanne Gerber wrote:

“My dad would pick me up and put me on his shoulders so I could see the monkey band. Fond memories.”

Michelle Muise added:

“I’ve been going to Salem Willows since I was a child and Pepe the Clown, and those monkeys were and still are my favorites.

Other arcades within Massachusetts

Fortunately, there are several arcades scattered throughout the state designed to bring out one’s inner child. Salem is also home to Bit Bar which is located in the town’s former jail at 50 Saint Peter Street. Patrons not only have a selection of 35 arcade games to choose from, but they can also grab a bite to eat or drink before returning to a game of Centipede, Mortal Kombat II or Donkey Kong.

Cambridge’s A4cade is a speakeasy style arcade bar located in Central Square with all types of games available including Skee-Ball. There is also a live DJ present and space to host private events. Xtreme Craze family entertainment center in Woburn offers real laser tag team gaming, numerous interactive video games and an inflatable air park for the younger generation.

Gametime Lanes and Entertainment in Amesbury has a sports lounge featuring a 70-foot display, an entertainment center with over 50 games, axe throwing, and candlepin bowling. Joe’s Playland in Salisbury Beach has a great collection of classic and modern games with everything from Wizard of Oz to Pinball and Skee-Ball. This New England arcade also has a seafood counter and a bar stand.

Game Underground is a popular arcade and entertainment center in Waltham where folks go to revive childhood memories thanks to their array of vintage video games. Free Play in downtown Worcester is the most extensive arcade bar in New England and has over 100 video games under its roof. Boston’s Versus themed arcade and bar combines 80s pop culture murals with modern amenities and offers retro-modern arcade games like Jurassic Park, NBA Jam and Pac-Man. There is also a restaurant and bar facility on site.

If you are in the mood for a little nostalgia and looking for something to do then some of these venues may be worth a trip. Besides, this is one way to get off the couch, have a good time away from the house and maybe introduce the kids or grandkids to how it was originally done.

RELATED CONTENT:

White City amusement park in Shrewsbury thrilled thousands for over half a century

How the Parker Brothers monopolized the game industry

Whalom Park in Lunenburg promised “a whale of a time”