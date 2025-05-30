For Luanne Crosby, music is the key to happiness, togetherness

By Laney Halsey

Contributing Writer

WESTBOROUGH – Luanne Crosby’s musical journey began with her first talent show at age 5, leading her to travel the world with her numerous bands and write nearly 300 original songs. Through her craft, she has been able to express herself and connect with audiences.

With her ukulele in hand, Crosby can often be found at the Westborough Library sharing her passion for music with the community through her series “Songs and Their Stories – The Library Sessions.”

“It just dawned on me,” Crosby said. “I know so many songs from all these different eras, so I contacted the library and I said what if I did [the sessions]…and I love to tell stories behind the songs.”

Growing up, Crosby’s parents immersed her in the world of music, and she has maintained her interest by incorporating songwriting into both her professional and retired life. She also started to fill an important niche, performing at assisted living and memory-care facilities.

“When you play music for people, they might not remember their husband or wife’s name, but when you start playing a song they knew when they were in their twenties, they know all the words, even if they can’t talk,” Crosby said.

Now, she makes weekly visits to a sick friend and plays all of the songs he knows and loves. Crosby recognizes the importance of this connection and hopes that people from Westborough benefit from her performances.

“I like to share my music, I like to do the research and I like telling the stories,” Crosby said. “I don’t do it anymore for the money.”

Crosby believes that the stories she’s gathered through all of the songs make the experience more enriching, and she uses them as another way to connect with her audience. Perhaps nothing is more representative of Crosby’s character than her ability to improve people’s lives.

She makes magic happen – even during flight delays.

“I would serenade the gate for an hour or more, and I’d read the crowd and I’d see one age group and I could go from Jason Mraz to Bing Crosby depending on who was there,” Crosby said. “I’d have people come up to me and go, ‘This was the best delayed flight I have ever had! This was so awesome.’ I guess I like making people happy.”

Learn more about Luanne Crosby and her music at luannecrosby.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reunion brings back the music of Old Vienna Kaffeehaus

Greg Greenway continues the folk tradition with contemporary flair

Cambridge’s Club Passim helped launch the careers of many folk legends