Revere legend Kelly’s Roast Beef plans expansion

By Sharon Oliver

Contributing Writer

REVERE – Founded in 1951 by Frank McCarthy and Ray Carey as a hot dog stand, Kelly’s Roast Beef is an iconic staple that opened its doors at America’s first public beach—Revere Beach.

At the time, the two friends also worked at the Paul Roger House, which was owned by Carey’s family, where Carey was a manager and McCarthy was the chef. One day, a previously booked wedding at the Paul Roger House got cancelled and left the pair stuck with an abundance of roast beef. On a whim, they took the beef over to the hot dog stand and served it over grilled hamburger rolls. What they expected to last until the end of the day sold out within an hour.

Recent sale of brand

Since that time, business has soared for the Massachusetts mini-chain, with over ten locations throughout the U.S., including in Florida and New Hampshire. Recent news of Kelly’s brand and the four flagship locations being sold to AAM15 Management, a Burlington-based private equity firm, has some people speculating about the company’s plans to expand locations with skepticism.

Nevertheless, CEO of AAM15 David Masse said in a statement: “Growing up in this region, Kelly’s was always a part of my life. It’s more than just a restaurant—it’s a symbol of community and tradition. We’re proud to take on the responsibility of continuing Kelly’s legacy and ensuring it thrives for generations to come.”

The Logan International Airport and seven Florida locations are not part of the sale and AAM15 already owned Kelly’s locations in Dedham, Worcester, and Salem, New Hampshire prior to the recent sale.

Kelly’s lasting power of over 70 years is largely due to their signature roast beef sandwiches but they are known for their seafood offerings as well. Other mouthwatering favorites include homemade claim chowder, friend whole belly claims and frappes, otherwise known as milkshakes to outsiders.

Fans all over

Over time, fans have taken to social media and other websites to express their feelings. Cindy Webster wrote on Facebook, ““Hi Kelly’s! Waiting for our Charleston SC location!!!! Grew up in Oak Island, Revere, just down the hill.”

Candace M. of Cape Coral, Florida had this to say on Yelp, “First time here, heard about the Boston chain opening in Ft Myers. I had the original roast beef sandwich, a small one which is pretty big; I got it the Three Way which is BBQ sauce, mayo & American cheese. I thought it was really good, a lot of beef on it. Hub got the steak & cheese; he liked it but said it was a little dry; needed some kind of sauce on it. We also got cheese fries which have crumbled bacon on them, they were excellent! Hub got a Diet Coke which he’s a freak about it being good or bad & he said it was really good. I’d come back again.”

Simple approach with wide influence

The restaurant developed a practice of using family-owned Massachusetts business Piantedosi Baking Company for their rolls and 25-day aged beef knuckles, an expensive regional standout that many competitors shied away from. The beef is seasoned with only salt and pepper, roasted at a low temperature for three to four hours and rested for another hour before being served and flavored with James River barbecue sauce. During peak seasons, a busy location could sell as much as 20,000 roast beef sandwiches per month.

Fast food sandwich chain Arby’s cites Kelly’s Roast Beef as an inspiration in the book “Arby’s Great Taste Endures: 35 Years of Success.” The two founders, who claimed to have invented the modern roast beef sandwich, named the well-known restaurant after their friend, Thomas Kelly.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reputation of Anthony’s Pier 4 restaurant remains anchored

The Wursthaus was a Harvard Square institution

Kowloon restaurant remains an iconic dining destination on Route 1