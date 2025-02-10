DJ and magician team up to bring Fab Four magic to Beatles fans

By Matt Robinson

BOSTON – Though it has been over 60 years since the Beatles first came to Boston, the band’s legacy has remained a strong force in the Hub and across the world.

And while many people may consider themselves avid fans, there have been two local men who go above and beyond when it comes to Beatlemania.

Cha-Chi Loprete has been a staple on the Boston radio scene for decades, serving as the promo guru at the legendary WBCN (which recently hosted a reunion at City Winery) and now as an on-air personality at WUMB. While the historic station may be known for folk and acoustic, when Loprete is on the mic, the amps get plugged in and the mop-top wigs go on, because it’s time for Breakfast with The Beatles (https://wumb.org/programs/breakfast-with-the-beatles/).

An accidental start

“Breakfast with The Beatles came to me quite by accident,” Loprete explained. “In 1985…the program director at WBCN…was creating a Sunday night radio show called ‘Get Back To The Beatles’ and he wanted me to be the host.”



As he was already a huge Beatlemaniac and budding music historian, Loprete eagerly agreed and the rest is radio history.

These days, the show runs on Sunday mornings on WUMB and also on Seacoast Oldies 104.3FM in Maine, making sure that New England gets its weekly dose of the Fab Four every week.

In addition to the radio show, Loprete co-hosts a podcast on the Boston Podcast Network (www.pod617.com ) with Suffolk University Professor David Gallant called “Get Back To The Beatles” and has been hosting a popular monthly series of live events at City Winery in Boston (https://citywinery.com/boston/) along with fellow Beatles expert (and allegedly the world’s only “Beatles magician”) John Logan.

Teaming up to create a unique show

“The first time we officially met was at the Regent Theatre in Arlington after a Paul McCartney-themed event that Cha-Chi was hosting,” Logan recalled. “We then went out to dinner the following week to learn more about each other and quickly realized we could blend our talents together to create a unique show.”

And “unique” it is. From Beatles-themed trivia (prizes for which include vintage albums from the audiophilic favorite Cheap Thrills Music & More) to Logan’s mind-bending Beatles-themed magic and original artwork (https://www.etsy.com/shop/magicwiththebeatles/?etsrc=sdt), the shows feature special themes that go along with album and event anniversaries (such as the recent one that included stories from people who were at the first Beatles show in Boston).

“I was told that John produced a theater show using magic as a way for audiences to learn more about The Beatles,” Loprete explained when asked what he knew of his performance partner before they met. “[My wife] and I attended one of his shows and it was really astounding what he does!”

Combining Loprete’s passion for the band and Logan’s magical mystery tours, the dynamic duo’s “Come Together” experiences (http://cometogetherproductions.com) have become a regular favorite for Beatles fans from far and wide, many of whom bring the pair to their own offices and other special events.

“We took [our individual expertise] a step further and decided to create an immersive multimedia experience,” Logan agreed, “integrating rare footage, live music, and special guest interviews with people who knew The Beatles directly.”

Support from family and friends

In addition to the dynamic duo on the stage, the show is supported in great part by the fans but also by Loprete’s wife Stephanie and Logan’s long-time friend and fellow magician John Vale.

“Stephanie worked for many years in the music industry in radio, at Strawberries Records…and at Warner Bros./Reprise Records,” Loprete noted. “She brings immense knowledge and experience to adapting our show to the stage. In fact, it was Stephanie who created the concept of our Come Together show at City Winery!”

“I’ve been in the magic industry for almost two decades,” Logan explained, “so I’ve seen a lot, but I can hands-down say that John’s approach to creativity is truly remarkable…. He’s a true talent and has helped take this show to the next level!”

Identifying himself as a “first-generation Beatles fan,” Loprete suggested that the authenticity and authority of someone who has seen and worked with members of the band indeed brings credibility to the shows.

“I share that information with John and his creative and magical mind finds a way to create a magic trick that reinforces the story,” Loprete added.

Inspired by Ed Sullivan show appearance

When asked what got each of them started on their respective Abbey Roads, Loprete and Logan bring up early musical memories that have clearly stood the test of time.

“It was the weeks and days before and including The Beatles’ first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show,” said Loprete. “There was pure excitement and electricity in the air. It was truly unforgettable!”

In addition to inspiring his love of the Beatles, the Sullivan show also inspired Loprete to go into broadcasting and set him upon a quest to meet a Beatle.

“I fulfilled my lifelong dream of being a part of WBCN and I interviewed three of the four Beatles multiple times over,” he beamed. “Each meeting was a most exciting and fulfilling experience. They were everything you would want them and expect them to be!”

As for Logan, Beatlemania bit not through the TV but a CD.

“I was eight years old when I received The Beatles’ ‘1’ CD with all their greatest hits,” the slightly younger Logan said. “That CD sparked my passion in them and I soon learned more about their personalities, creative process, and what they were able to do at such a young age.”

Just as Loprete has had a long-held dream of interviewing the Beatles on radio, Logan has wanted to combine magic and music for some time as well. Working together, both have been able to surpass even their wildest fantasies they said.

“Seeing it come to life and being part of a fantastic team has been a dream come true,” Logan said. “From watching thousands of people sing along to Paul McCartney when he plays ‘Hey Jude’ at Fenway Park, all the way to emceeing with Cha-Chi at the Boch Center for The Beatles tribute band ‘Rain’, it really shows the positive impact The Beatles had on the world as we’re still celebrating them 60 years later.”

