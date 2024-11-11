Take the cruise of your dreams from Boston

By Sandi Barrett

BOSTON – Imagine exploring the world without ever having to drive further than Boston Harbor. The Flynn Cruiseport Boston, formerly known as Black Falcon Pier, offers docking for small ocean ships that will take you on an exciting adventure. You board your beautiful cruise ship, unpack once, and sail away in your personal floating hotel room. Your only worries are what excursions you will enjoy and which dining venue’s sumptuous cuisine you will explore.

Smaller cruise ships

From March to November, Boston Harbor is the embarkation (and disembarkation) for many cruise adventures. Thousands of travelers from around the world begin their cruising holiday in Boston. Itineraries include destinations across eastern United States, Canada, Bermuda, Greenland, Iceland, the Caribbean, and Europe.

There are a variety of itinerary lengths to suit your level of adventure. Embark on a seven- to 14-day, all-inclusive adventure to Quebec, Toronto, Prince Edward Island, Bermuda, and a variety of sunny Caribbean destinations. Travelers can enjoy a Boston-to-Boston itinerary or begin and end in another fabulous destination.

There are a few Grand Voyage sailings out of Boston. Sail away for 41 days on Oceania’s Insignia with stops in Bermuda, St. Barts, Antiqua, St. Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, Bonaire, Aruba, Tobago, and several points along the Amazon River in Brazil. Holland America Line’s 35-day Boston-to-Boston voyage in 2026 on the Zuiderdam to experience the solar eclipse. Ports of call include stops in Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, The Netherlands, and Ireland.

Many of the ships that sail out of Boston Cruise Port are on the smaller side—under 1500 passengers. These smaller vessels offer guests a more intimate cruising experience. While they do not have all the exciting entertainment, multiple pools, and dining venues, they do offer a more sedate and relaxing cruise experience. Guests will generally find a mostly adult audience during the school year. Additionally, the smaller ships don’t always offer entertainment for youngsters and teens.

When choosing an ocean cruise vacation, consider what itinerary speaks to your vacation desires. Cruise vacations can focus on sunny beach getaways, exploring picturesque Hallmark movie towns. sumptuous foodie explorations, historic adventures, and other thematic itineraries. Also, what cruise line you choose can affect your vacation. Selecting one that speaks to the way you like to travel will help ensure the success of your vacation getaway. Lastly, budget is a big consideration when cruising. Your cabin selection, beverage package, excursion choices, destination, and cruise line will all affect your total cost.

Navigating the options

Luxury cruise lines like Ponant, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises offer exceptional service and high-end excursions and amenities. Mainstream cruise lines including Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean offer a fabulous cruise experience with budget options from interior cabins to luxurious staterooms.

It is always advisable to use a trusted travel advisor to help you navigate through the myriad of cruise lines and destination choices. Travel advisors understand the ins and outs of tipping, meal packages, beverage packages, and room location. They also have access to special deals and add-ons that may not be available with direct online booking.

History of Flynn Cruiseport Boston

The original terminal was built in 1919 as a military warehouse. In 1986 the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal opened at the former South Boston Army Base. It was named after a Norwegian merchant ship that burned in a 1953 fire.

In 2017, the terminal was renamed Flynn Cruiseport Boston in honor of Raymond Flynn, Mayor of Boston, 1984-93.

Cruise lines that sail out of Boston

Cruise lines that sail out of Boston in 2025 include Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean, Oceania, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Ponant, and Windstar. The cruise lines offer Boston-to-Boston itineraries saving you airfare thus making the trip attractively affordable. Alternatively, Boston can be one end of your trip allowing for more cruise life exploration.

You can peruse the Flynn Cruiseport schedule and dream about your next floating vacation getaway at https://www.massport.com/flynn-cruiseport/cruise-directory/cruise-schedule.

