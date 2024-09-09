Two Westborough veterans awarded quilts

By Maureen Sullivan

WESTBOROUGH – A hot and humid summer’s afternoon is not usually the best time to present a quilt.

However, when it comes to the Quilts of Valor program, any chance to honor local veterans is a good one, despite the weather.

On Tuesday, July 16, members of the Veterans Advisory Board (VAB) presented quilts to Daniel E. Brogie and Earl Wood.

Brogie, 90 years old, served in the Coast Guard, on board the USS Duane, during the Korean War.

Wood, 94 years old, is also a veteran of the Korean War; he served in the Air Force as a GCA radar operator, helping to land aircraft. His tour of duty included stops in the Aleutian Islands and northern Maine.

According to Andy Toorock of the VAB, more than 100 veterans from Westborough have been awarded a quilt.

In addition to the quilts, each veteran was presented with a certificate from the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

About the program

The foundation was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son was deployed in Iraq. In a dream, she saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed, in utter despair. Then she saw him wrapped in a quilt, and his demeanor changed to one of hope and well-being.

Roberts used this message of quilts equals healing to begin making quilts.

As of 2024, nearly 400,000 quilts have been awarded to service personnel veterans nationwide. These quilts are hand made by volunteers, with unique patterns in red, white and blue.

For information on the Quilts of Valor program, including how to get involved and to donate, visit https://www.qovf.org/.

