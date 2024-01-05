Waterville Valley is a multi-generation destination with more than just skiing

By Sandi Barrett, Contributing Writer

WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH – Unplug, connect with family, and breathe the fresh mountain air―the foundation of a multigenerational getaway. Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire’s White Mountains has more than just skiing. The family-focused resort is a wonderful year-round group getaway.

At the resort, which is like a mini village, you will find a wide array of fun outdoor activities to keep the youngsters, tweeners, and young-at-heart members of your crew happily occupied. And it’s ideally located as a base to launch many other White Mountains adventures.



Waterville Valley Resort accommodations include the Town Square Condos, perfectly situated for large, busy groups. They offer a two story, three-bedroom condo living with a full kitchen, dining/living room, and two bath condos that sleep eight guests. Pack up the kids and grandkids, throw in some groceries, and you are off on an outdoor adventure.

Activities abound



Along with your reservation at the Town Square Condos, you receive a “Freedom Pass” entitling you to a host of no-fee activities.



You can enjoy the White Mountain Athletic Club’s Aquatic Center. The indoor and outdoor pool complex is a short walk from the Town Square. The Athletic Club also offers an indoor track, strength and cardio fitness room, steam and sauna rooms, indoor tennis, and basketball court.

The Freedom Pass changes seasonally and can include adventures like two hours of free mountain bike rentals―perfect for cruising along and enjoying the fall foliage. Which, by the way, typically runs through the first two weeks in October in Waterville Valley. Another fall perk is a ride on the Snow’s Mountain Chair Lift. The short lift offers riders a beautiful view of the valley and ski area. Riders get off at the top and can play an 18-hole disc golf course down the mountain, hike down, or simply get back on and enjoy the ride down.

There is a pretty beach on the pond adjacent to the Town Square to enjoy in the warm weather. It is perfect for little swimmers who want to dip their toes in the water. Kayak and paddle boat rentals are available for some on-the-water fun.



Adjacent to the Town Square is a nine-hole, executive-style golf course. The semi-private, Waterville Valley Clubhouse offers a picturesque round for players of all levels.

Hiking trails through the White Mountains are a magical way to enjoy Mother Nature. Several trails are accessible from the resort. The beautiful Fletcher’s Cascade Trail nestled in the Sandwich Range Wilderness is a 3.2-mile out and back, moderate-ranked trail by All Trails. The waterfall reward is well worth the hiking effort.



Wintertime brings lots of snow to this region and skiing is what put Waterville Valley on the map. This year the Waterville Valley Resort will host the Moguls World Cup. Beginning January 27 and 28, on Lower Bobby’s Run, the competition bell rings. You don’t have to be a competitor to get out and enjoy the snowy slopes. With 62 trails ranging from gentle beginner runs to double black diamond expert adventures, everyone can have a great day on the slopes. You can also try out cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or fat-tire mountain biking in the snow.

Dining options



While you are staying with your extended gang at the Town Square Condos, you have lots of dining options. With a full kitchen, you can dine together in casual comfort. However, just outside your condo door is a variety of restaurants including La Hacienda Mexicana, Olde Waterville Pizza, and the Valley Pub & Restaurant.



Just a flight of stairs down from your vacation digs is Jugtown Country Store, filled with all the grocery items you forgot, pre-made eats, and beer and wine. And if you want to explore the area’s options outside the resorts, there are a variety of other restaurants within a short drive.

If you are looking for a close-by spot with tons of seasonal activities for the entire multi-generation crew, Waterville Valley Resort can be a great destination.

