November is National Family Caregivers Month

BY MIKE FESTA, STATE DIRECTOR, AARP MASSACHUSETTS

Family caregivers are an essential part of the health care system across the state. In the Bay State alone, there are 840,000 family caregivers and offering programs and supporting them is a top priority for us at AARP Massachusetts. This month, we will be hosting free online events to provide these unpaid helpers with resources, information, and social support. These sessions will focus on caregiving essentials and costs and as well as offering tips on downsizing, decluttering, and making it easier for both the caregiver and the receiver to age in place.

Here is a small list of our upcoming caregiving events:

Essentials of Caregiving: Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 6 to 7 p.m. Description: No matter where you are in the journey of caregiving, having a good framework to help guide both you and your loved one will make the process easier. During this session, we will share a framework to help you make plans to care for friends, family members, or loved ones. You will have the opportunity to connect with other caregivers, exchange tips and advice, and learn about resources available to you and your loved ones.



Downsizing and Decluttering: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 6 to 7 p.m. Description: Having too much stuff can impede a loved one from relocating or getting health care into their homes. This engaging presentation explores why stuff is so important for some people and teaches practical, easy-to-follow tips on downsizing and decluttering.



There are plenty more caregiving events coming this month. Go to www.aarp.org/2022caregiving or call 877-926-8300 to learn more. These events are free; you only need to register.

