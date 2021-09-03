Power of the pen binds generations

By Michele Collins, Contributing Writer

SHREWSBURY – During the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the people Hollie Lucht, director of the Shrewsbury Council on Aging, worried about most were the seniors who were homebound. She remembered an activity she had seen run successfully in her previous job, and thought she would introduce it to the Shrewsbury community. The Intergenerational Pen Pal program brought senior citizens in the community together with young elementary students, partnering through writing letters to one another. With all the cancelled programs and activities that had taken place due to the pandemic, Lucht didn’t want to let this program go by the wayside. In the end, more than a dozen seniors and 40 or so children participated, bringing joy and even some learning to both groups of people.

“I wanted to do outreach to our seniors, to have them participate in an activity that was safe, but would make them feel involved and cared for,” said Lucht. “I talked to some of the teachers at Sherwood Middle School, and they were all for the idea. They saw it as a way to teach their students about letter writing, how to properly address an envelope, even about stamps.”

Offering writing supplies increased participation

Lucht said that in order to increase participation she even offered to provide writing supplies to the seniors, as well as postage stamps. Some participants called her to say, don’t waste a stamp, come pick up the letters. She and her staff did just that.

The students at Sherwood Middle School were so excited to take part, that Lucht received more participants than she had seniors, so the participating seniors agreed to take on more than one pen pal.

“We were so lucky; some of the older adults agreed to have between two and four pen pals. They wrote them each a letter each month,” she added.

Lucht said she had promised to not share the seniors’ information with others, to maintain privacy and safety. However, she said several shared sweet or funny interactions between the pen pals.

“One gentleman told me he had written to his pen pal about having been a fighter pilot in the war. He thought this would excite his young pen pal. But the pen pal said, that’s cool you were a pilot, but I really want to be a soccer player when I grow up,” shared Lucht.

Other seniors and pen pals bonded over shared activities, or sports teams. But throughout it all, one thing that was consistent, both the young students and their senior citizen pen pals, became friends.

Program will run throughout school year

Last year’s program went from March to June, but unfortunately, a planned event where the pen pals would meet one another had to be cancelled due to worries about COVID-19. But this year, Lucht says the program will begin in mid-September, and continue through May. A “meet your pen pal celebration” is also being planned for May or June.

“I have had many inquiries already from people who want to participate,” said Lucht. “I think this year’s program will include even more seniors.”

Lucht said those who are interested in participating in the Intergenerational Pen Pal program for the upcoming school year should call Rene D’Argento, the outreach coordinator, at the Shrewsbury Senior Center at 508-841-8647. Senior citizens do not need to reside in Shrewsbury to participate.

“We welcome all senior citizens in the area, and we will make sure you have the supplies you need,” added Lucht.

After all, the students at Sherwood School will be waiting to meet them, through the power of the pen.

