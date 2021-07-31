Cape Cod’s best lobster rolls appeal to a variety of tastes

By Sandi Barrett, Contributing Writer

Overstuffed, gorgeous lobster rolls are synonymous with New England oceanside vacations. On a recent trip to Cape Cod we set out to find some of the best lobster rolls in this vacationers’ paradise.

Whether you are a butter topped lobster roll aficionado or a mayonnaise dressed lobster roll lover, the list below is a great jumping off point as you crisscross the Cape in search of your personal favorite. The list is in no particular order. There are many wonderful establishments that serve excellent lobster rolls and the list below represents our Cape Cod favorites.

Quahog Republic Dive Bar, Onset

The Monsta Lobsta Roll for Quahog Republic Dive Bar is piled high with perfectly cooked lobster. The huge chunks of tail and claw fill the classically grilled hot dog roll. Quahog serves their lobster undressed with a side of clarified butter for your dipping pleasure. There is so much lobster in this roll, you will need a knife and fork. The house fries are super crispy and well seasoned, making a perfect addition to your enormous plate of goodness.

Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar, Eastham

At Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar, they cover both the buttered and mayo dressed version. The Jumbo Warm Lobster Roll is served bathed in butter and their Jumbo Cold Lobster Roll is lightly dressed in mayo. Plated with crunch coleslaw and classic French fries, these beauties are high on everyone’s list as an excellent Cape Cod lobster roll restaurant.

Arnold’s is more than just a fish shack, they have an excellent raw bar, premium ice cream, and a mini golf course rounding out this fun-in-the-sun, Cape Cod destination.

Sesuit Harbor Cafe, Dennis

When you want to relax by the water and enjoy an absolutely delicious lobster roll, Sesuit Harbor Cafe is a must-visit. The cafe is an old-fashioned seafood shack that serves up amazing lobster rolls with a casual, laid back vibe. Queue up to order, then scout out a picnic table along Cape Cod Bay for a sumptuous breakfast, lunch, dinner, or mid-day lobster snack.

A classic grilled bun with a lightly dressed lobster, piled high with lobster meat, is Sesuit Harbor’s signature lobster dish. They do not serve adult beverages; however, you are more than welcome to bring your own. Many guests pack a small cooler, order perfectly cooked seafood, and enjoy a sunset picnic on the bay.

The Raw Bar, Mashpee

The Raw Bar in Popponesset, an enclave in Mashpee, serves up a Colossal Lobster Roll for your dining enjoyment. It is so packed with lobster salad, the Raw Bar serves their rolls with a fork. Enjoy your delectable treat on the sweet patio tucked away in the Popponesset Marketplace, an old time Cape Cod village where you can end your meal with a delicious ice cream and some mini golf.

Chatham Pier Fish Market, Chatham

Chatham Pier Fish Market is exactly what you think of when you want a great take-away lobster roll. Line up to order your expertly crafted lobster roll from their quintessential Cape Cod shack. With options for both a mayo or butter dressed version, your outdoor dining experience is enhanced by the busy harbor activities. Catch ’em, cook ’em, eat ’em — the freshest, most succulent lobster rolls in town.

The Lobster Pot, Provincetown

When you find yourself in Provincetown, on the tip of Cape Cod, and in need of a lobster roll fix, the Lobster Pot is the perfect spot for a delicious lobster treat. You can get the Classic Hot Lobster heaped high with perfectly cooked lobster meat or a refreshing Lobster Roll Salad. Alternatively, you can opt for something less traditional like their Lobster Grilled Cheese or their Lobster Rueben.

Wrap Up

Summer time and fresh caught Cape Cod lobster are a perfect match. When searching out the best lobster roll, whether it’s butter basted or mayo dressed, you will enjoy taste testing all the wonderful options at a famed Massachusetts vacation destination.

When you are visiting Cape Cod, selecting a centrally located, getaway stay is key to enjoying your visit. The Fairfield Inn & Suites Cape Cod Hyannis enjoys exceptional guest reviews and is close to everywhere you want to be while on your Cape Cod getaway stay.

Tip: Keep in mind, many of these Cape restaurants are cash only.

