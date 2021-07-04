HOPEDALE – Many grandparents across the Commonwealth are reunited with their grandchildren again after a long time of social distancing due to the pandemic.

Paula Cerulli of Hopedale writes in a Facebook post:

“Let Nana Camp 2021 begin!!!! Relaxing morning since it was rainy, craft project, snuggling, sang the Nana Camp song we made up last year, said Pledge of Allegiance and read about the history of Flag Day! We made homemade mac ‘n cheese, played cars, played a board game, finished off the day with a visit to the library where they both chose great library books. Thank you, Stacey [Paula’s daughter] for the great tee shirts!!!! Thank you, Kailyn and Ryan for the Nana memories!”

Stacey Croeber of Milford shares her mother’s post and writes:

“The kids started “Nana Camp” today!!!! We are so fortunate to have my mom live close by and be able to watch them for the first 2 weeks of summer (and another 2 weeks mid summer!)!!! Thank you, Paula Cerulli!”

Photos/submitted

