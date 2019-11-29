The Trustees announce return of Winterlights for the 2019 holiday season

Running November-December at Naumkeag in Stockbridge, the Stevens-Coolidge Place in North Andover and new this year, at the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton

Region – The nonprofit group The Trustees have announced the return of Winterlights, the multi-week immersive holiday light display which welcomed over 35,000 visitors when it premiered last year. The launch year took place at two popular Trustees historic homes, Naumkeag in Stockbridge and Stevens-Coolidge Place in North Andover and will grow in 2019 to include a third site, the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate, a 90-acre country estate off Rt. 128 in Canton and less than 30 minutes from downtown Boston, as well as expanded tours paths and offerings at each property.

The displays will run through the end of December. The gardens at these three iconic homes will be illuminated with tens of thousands of shimmering holiday lights and designed light installations, over 500,000 LEDs in total. Each site will offer seasonal entertainment, children’s activities and refreshments for purchase.

“We saw firsthand so many memories being made at Winterlights during its premiere season last year,” said Trustees President and CEO Barbara Erickson. “We look forward to welcoming even more families, friends and loved ones during this magical time of year and offering a holiday tradition that brings homesteads and designed gardens to life in the winter months.”

Winterlights at the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate, presented by Citizens Bank, will feature an illuminated woodland trail as well as light displays and installations throughout the formal Italianate lattice-walled garden, rhododendron walk, and kitchen garden. The first floor of the Georgian-style mansion will also be decorated for the season. Tickets will be available at the Bradley Estate Friday-Sundays Nov. 22-Dec. 29, with Thursday nights available for private rentals, free parking and shuttle service to the event from DCR Ponkapoag Golf Course Parking Lot, 2167, Washington Street.

This season, Winterlights at the Stockbridge National Historic Landmark, Naumkeag, will expand to include the Chinese Temple Garden, meticulously restored in 2016 as part of an extensive, $3.3 million garden and landscape restoration. Naumkeag will offer additional nights during holiday weeks including New Year’s Eve festivities for the first time. The tour will continue to be a self-guided walking tour through the many garden rooms of the 44-acre estate including the iconic Blue Steps and the decorated greenhouse and first floor of the home. Tickets will be available at Thursdays-Sundays Nov. 21 – Dec. 29, Monday, Dec. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 31, free parking and shuttle service to the event from Marian Fathers, 2 Prospect Hill Road.

The experience at the Stevens-Coolidge Place, an early 20th century “country place” style estate in North Andover, will add a grove of lighted trees in Helen’s Meadow to this year’s tour path, as well offer a children’s area, inspired by classic children’s book by Jan Brett, The Mitten, on the Hemlock Lawn. This interactive woodland creature feature will allow the young and young at heart to become a part of the story. Tickets will be available at Stevens-Coolidge Place Thursdays-Sundays through Dec. 29, with free parking and shuttle service to the event from Franklin Elementary School, 2 Cypress Terrace.

Tickets are on sale now at thetrustees.org/winterlights. Ticket prices are $12 for Trustees members and $17 for non-members. Children under 12 are free. Pre-registration required. Those interested in volunteering at a Winterlights property are encouraged to visit volunteer.trustees.org for opportunities.