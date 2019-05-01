Tatnuck Park Worcester

Addresses current and future needs of seniors

By Lauren B. Schiffman, Contributing Writer

Oftentimes, when older adults opt to move to a senior living community, they consider both their current and potential future needs. Early on, they may not need much in the way of support with ADLs (activities of daily living) but might eventually. That’s what makes Worcester’s Tatnuck Park an attractive option.

Situated on the former estate of the automatic fire sprinkler inventor, Tatnuck Park at Worcester was also once owned by Saul Markus, a successful Worcester-based furrier and retailer. In fact, the son of a current resident remembers riding his bike on the “beautiful Markus Estate” as a young boy.

Home to 76 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, common areas like the library, living room, dining room and full-service beauty salon foster socialization, monthly rates begin at $5,700 depending on the apartment size and needs of the resident. Weekly housekeeping, laundry, meals and utilities are included.

Tatnuck Park provides a continuum of care to residents, who range from their 60s to those who have achieved the 100-year milestone. Care is provided 24-hours a day, and the research-based, award-winning memory care Mind & Memory program takes place in a safe, secured environment for those with cognitive issues. Many staff are Certified Dementia Practitioners, and resident care associates are CNAs (Certified Nursing Assistants). The resident care director, who oversees all staff and residents, is a Registered Nurse (RN).

While the staff to resident ratio fluctuates depending on residents’ needs, families are reassured in knowing that their loved one is getting the high level of care and attention they need to thrive.

“Our care plans are tailored to each individual and their unique needs, enabling them to age in place,” said Jennifer LaCroix, executive director of Tatnuck Park.

Tatnuck Park’s leadership understands and embraces that each resident has a rich past and continues to have dreams for their futures. That’s why “we work to identify those dreams, connect our residents to what matters most to them at every stage of their lives and provide them with experiences to help them thrive,” said LaCroix.

Breakfast is served daily in the dining room, which all day serves healthy, seasonally-inspired, restaurant-style meals. A unique menu provides enjoyable sensory experiences, and Tatnuck Park’s culinary team is skilled in preparing meals for individuals with various dietary needs, including low-sugar, low-sodium or textured-modified diets.

A “typical” day includes daily exercise and a variety of programs that enhance residents’ well-being, meet their diverse set of interests and foster a strong sense of connection. Ballroom dancing, watching Irish step dancers, dining at local restaurants, visits from furry animal friends and crafts are a few of the ways in which they have done so.

Seasonal programs include planting raised flower and vegetable gardens in the spring, trips to botanical gardens, taste testing ice cream at local hot spots and picnicking at area parks.

As part of the fabric of the greater Worcester community, Tatnuck Park’s leadership has fostered relationships that benefit residents and members of the community-at-large alike. For example, Anna Maria College students intern at Tatnuck Park while completing bachelor’s degrees in health and human services.

“We also host Worcester State students for volunteer opportunities. Helping these young adults build their confidence in working with the senior population is a natural extension of our mission to elevate human connection,” said LaCroix.

Tatnuck Park staff also pride themselves on the meaningful, personal relationships they develop with residents and their families.

“Our associates are called to care, and we believe it’s our purpose to keep both our residents and associates connected to what’s meaningful and possible at every stage of their lives,” said LaCroix.

Tatnuck Park is located at 340 May Street, Worcester. For more information, or to schedule a free tour, visit www.TatnuckParkWorcester.com or call 508-499-8370.