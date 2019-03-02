The top uses for reverse mortgages

By Alain Valles, CRMP, CSA, MS, MBA, Nonprofit Charitable Managing Director

We’ve all heard the words “Reverse Mortgage” but so few have had the opportunity to receive the facts. Why is that? Because reverse mortgages are a very small segment of the mortgage industry. Last year there were about 5,000,000 regular loans done but only around 50,000 reverse mortgages. Reverse mortgages account for less than 1 percent of all loans and that is why there are so few dedicated trustworthy professionals investing their time to educate homeowners.

As Managing Director of the self-funded nonprofit charitable mortgage company, Helping Hands Community Partners, our mission is to educate people about housing options – including reverse mortgages.

Below are examples of why homeowners turn to a reverse mortgage to achieve their retirement goals:

Increase monthly cash flow

Pay off a current mortgage or home equity line

Credit card consolidation

Funds to pay real estate taxes and property insurance

Complete needed home repairs

Ability to pay for at home care or nursing home expenses

Divorce situations

Pay IRS obligations

Settle legal matters

Use a reverse to purchase your new home

Install a new septic system

Purchase a new or used car

Support grandchildren’s education needs

Gift to adult children or their home purchase dreams

Prepay funeral expenses

Estate and financial planning purposes

Cash reserves for unforeseen emergency life events

Estate planning

Lifestyle improvement

Travel

Home accessibility improvements

The option of receiving a lump sum of cash, a monthly distribution, a line of credit or a combination of the three

Peace of mind knowing that cash is available if needed

And, the list goes on!

The key point is a reverse mortgage is a very flexible financial tool that can achieve varied goals.

A reverse mortgage might not be the magic wand to solve all the above life challenges and goals, but it very well could be the next best thing. Take the first step and get informed. I would enjoy the opportunity of having that conversation with you!

Alain Valles is Managing Director of Helping Hands Community Partners, Inc. and was the first designated Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional in New England. He obtained a Master of Science from the M.I.T. Center for Real Estate, an MBA from the Wharton School, and graduated summa cum laude from UMass Amherst. Alain can be reached directly at 781-724-6221 or by email at [email protected].