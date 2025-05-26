Reverse mortgages reduce uncertainty

Desire more cash for today or tomorrow?

By Alain Valles, MBA, MS

Change Brings Uncertainty—Are You Prepared?

I’m hearing:

Social Security and VA benefits might be changing

Retirement accounts plummeting

Real estate values dropping

Tariffs increasing

Higher real estate taxes & insurance costs

More expensive doctors, prescriptions, and at home care

Credit card balances growing

Children & family financial needs increasing

Being forced to sell your home

And, of course, the unknown financial surprises that we all face

The Good News—Reverse Mortgages May Be The Solution

A reverse mortgage may be your solution to reducing financial stress and being able to afford your home. A reverse mortgage is a government guaranteed loan that allows qualified 62-years or older homeowners to receive tax-free cash when needed or desired.

Primary Benefits of a Reverse Mortgage Are:

No monthly mortgage payments are required

Note — you are responsible to pay your homeowners insurance, real estate taxes, and meet loan guidelines

Eliminate your current mortgage or equity line payment

Receive a lump sum amount of cash, a monthly check, and/or a line of credit that grows as you get older

Easier income qualification than conventional loans

No minimum credit score required

May be used to pay off current mortgage and other debts

You continue to own and control your home

Take Action Today!

A great place to start is get your free “How to Use Your Home to Stay at Home” 36-page book. This is the official reverse mortgage consumer booklet approved by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development and published by the National Council on Aging.

To receive your free copy, please call

or text me at (781) 724-6221 or email me

av@powhse.com

I am also available to evaluate your specific situation, answer your questions, and calculate how much money is available to you.

Alain Valles was the first designated Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional in New England. He obtained a Master of Science from the M.I.T. Center for Real Estate, an MBA from the Wharton School, and graduated summa cum laude from UMass Amherst. He is the senior reverse mortgage loan officer MLO#7946 at Powerhouse Funding Corp. NMLS #1740551. He can arrange but does not make loans. Alain can be reached directly at (781) 724-6221 or by email at av@powhse.com