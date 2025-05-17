Don’t make a nursing home decision blindly. It’s important to View All Options

By Evan Walsh

REGION – It’s perhaps the biggest decision one can make: Is it time for a nursing home? And, if so, which one?

Damian Dell’Anno and the team at View All Options believe that this all-important decision shouldn’t be made in a vacuum. The focus of View All Options is to help folks do exactly that. The company helps people see their choices, arms them with information, makes data accessible so – when it finally comes time to make the choice – people are knowledgeable and informed.

“We’re trying to give residents or family members in that situation the power to have the ability to look at all their options. Sometimes in the nursing home selection process, some of the facilities that are shown to them could be shown in a biased manner, or groups could limit the exposure of certain facilities. We wanted to show what all their potential options are. Basically, we’re a virtual case manager at their fingertips, so they can get an in-depth look,” said Dell’Anno, who founded the company.

A former nursing home administrator, Dell’Anno knows the industry’s ugly side all too well. He saw people rushed out of the hospital, sometimes given only 48 hours to choose a facility they might stay at for the rest of their lives. At his facility, people would arrive not having any idea about their future home. There was no opportunity to glean any insight, no chance for on-site tours.

It never sat well with Dell’Anno. Around the same time, he was using the internet to shop for an apartment.

“And I thought it would be so beneficial if there was a platform, just like apartments.com, where people could go and look at facilities, filter them through based on insurance, the clinical capabilities, the amenities they’re looking for, distance from home, and put a list together to view all the options that were available to them,” said Dell’Anno. “That way, people aren’t relying on whatever list is being provided to them at the hospital.”

View All Options is in the business of educating people. But really, it’s empowering people.

Every facility listed on View All Options has at least eight professional photos that give a true-to-life idea of the amenities, rooms, lobby, activity area, the patio, and much more. Listings are in-depth, insightful, and, most importantly, searchable. What are your available options? What are the best facilities located close to your home? Where will you thrive?

View All Option has all those answers, and plenty more.

“Nobody wants to go to a nursing home. No one wants to put a loved one in a nursing home, and the whole process as a whole can be very hectic and daunting. Having the ability and confidence to look at information and make a selection helps make the process a little easier, and it’s a less traumatic experience,” said Dell’Anno.

“With us, people have a dependable, in-depth understanding of their options. They have the power to make that decision,”

For more information, visit https://www.viewalloptions.com.