Mr. Handyman of Central MetroWest offers a wide variety of services

By Evan Walsh

Contributing Writer

REGION – Mr. Handyman of Central MetroWest excels at building decks, but the company is just as passionate about building relationships with its customers.

As a locally owned and operated company, Mr. Handyman offers a wide range of services, including repair work, remodeling, painting, window services, door installation, floor installation, and carpentry. Over the last 20-plus years, Mr. Handyman has helped thousands of customers improve their homes.

The commitment to exceptional customer service begins from the moment you engage with the company. Whereas other contractors can be slippery — almost impossible to get a hold of, even in emergencies — Mr. Handyman has a robust and Massachusetts-based customer-service operation. When you call the company, you can expect a prompt response from a knowledgeable representative.

“We’re always available to answer the phone and promptly return calls. It’s definitely common for people to come to us and say, ‘I tried to reach out to my regular contractor and they didn’t answer.’ We understand the importance of reliability. People want to trust that someone will show up and actually do their job,” said Mr. Handyman of Central MetroWest Owner Michael Campbell.

Their responsiveness is just one aspect that has earned Mr. Handyman the Angi Super Service Award for eight consecutive years. Mr. Handyman employees are courteous and professional — they carry proper identification to promote trust, wear uniforms, and they’re happy to take the time to communicate effectively with customers and outline how the work is progressing.

“We’re very proud of our record… Our technicians can relate to our customers,” Campbell said.

Mr. Handyman employees care about their craft, and Mr. Handyman cares for its employees. In addition to generous benefits, the employees are supported on an emotional level.

“While some companies may overlook their employees’ well-being, we make it a point to check in with our team members daily. We ensure that they feel valued and supported,” said Campbell.

In the rare event of an issue, Mr. Handyman fully guarantees its work. If the result of a project falls short, the company will return to the property and address any concerns. Moreover, the company is licensed, bonded, and fully insured, eliminating risk for the customer.

While Mr. Handyman may not always offer the lowest prices, its attention to detail, customer service and quality craftsmanship ensure customer loyalty.

“It’s about the extra steps that we take,” said Campbell. “We prioritize our quality of work, punctuality, clear communication with customers, and transparent pricing. There are no hidden fees.”

The company’s excellence is described in its motto: “On time, done right.”

Currently, Mr. Handyman is focusing on educating consumers about “aging in place,” as well as its safety and mobility services. These services prioritize installing senior-friendly accessories that can allow someone to stay independent in their home for longer. Named a “Home Safety Advisor” by Age Safe America, the company is “Aging In Place Certified” through the National Association of Home Builders.

“We’re guiding clients on ways to improve their comfort and prolong their ability to live in their homes. That’s a significant focus for us at the moment,” Campbell said.

Mr. Handyman of Central MetroWest services every town in the Community Advocate coverage area. For more information on the company — or to contact a customer-service representative — call 508-366-3690 or visit https://www.mrhandyman.com/central-metrowest/.