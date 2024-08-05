Take a road trip up the coast of Maine

By Sandi Barrett

Contributing Writer

REGION – Lazy summer days beckon us to pack the car and explore. New England offers a broad spectrum of road trip opportunities and coastal Maine’s shoreline is a perennial favorite. Breathtaking scenery, amazing seafood, quaint shops, and historic homes add interest and variety to your US Route 1 adventure.

Portland

Portland is a vibrant seaport city filled with foodie-focused venues. Embark on a leisurely stroll over the cobblestone streets of the Old Port and discover unique boutiques, local breweries, and interesting dining options.

Take in a baseball game at Hadlock Field, home of the Portland Sea Dogs. You never know when a Red Sox superstar will need a rehab appearance.

Make your way to The Holy Donut, home to a delectable mashed potato treat. With flavors like pomegranate, dark chocolate sea salt, and maple bacon, your morning coffee never had it so good.

Freeport

Freeport, home to the L.L. Bean flagship store compound and outlet stores. Enjoy exploratory shopping for items you never knew you needed like lightweight backpacking tents, inflatable stand up paddleboards, double-ladder hunting tree stands, and more.

Brunswick

Located in the former small arms firing range on the former Brunswick Naval Air Station (now Brunswick Landing) is Flight Deck Brewing, a fun spot to enjoy a beer and pizza. Try the Flying Dirty pizza with pepperoni and hot honey.

Stroll over the Androscoggin Swinging Bridge, one of the few remaining pedestrian suspension bridges, for a bouncy walk with a pretty view.

The luxurious boutique hotel, The Federal, is the perfect location for a getaway stay. Indulge in dinner at their beautiful 555 North restaurant and enjoy a sumptuous repast without leaving your hotel.

Bath

A visit to the Maine Maritime Museum on the Kennebec River would not be complete without a lighthouse and nature boat tour. The three-hour sail snakes through numerous rivers and inlets ending with views of the iconic Bath Iron Works.

Wiscasset

The pretty town of Wiscasset invites you to spend the afternoon strolling downtown shops and historic landmarks.

An al fresco lunch from the legendary Red’s Eats is a bucket-list venue for any Andrew Zimmern fan. The line gets particularly long during lunch and dinner, so consider queueing up for a mid-afternoon meal for a shorter wait.

Spruce Head Island

Lobster is king on this coastal road trip and you won’t find a better lobster roll than at McLoon’s Lobster Shack. Tucked away on Spruce Head Island cove is a tiny red shack that serves up delectable seafood. It’s off the beaten path, but worth the drive.

Camden

Camden’s waterfront is a picture-perfect postcard. Sailboats and fishing vessels dot the snug harbor imploring you to sit and breathe the salty air.

Stay at the Camden Maine Stay Inn, a beautiful bed and breakfast within walking distance to downtown. Their sumptuous breakfast in the sun-filled dining area is a luxurious start to your day of exploring.

Bar Harbor

Close to the town of Bar Harbor is Acadia National Park. Miles of coastline, scenic routes, and hiking trails make it a popular spot for nature lovers.

Cadillac Mountain is one of the highlights of the park. At 1,530 feet, the car-accessible summit offers stunning panoramic views and is a popular sunrise destination.

Explore Maine’s beautiful coastal towns from Portland to Bar Harbor on a leisurely road trip focused on unique sites, delicious food, and picturesque views.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rangeley: One of Maine’s hidden jewels

Maine town, quaint setting with a sophisticated feel