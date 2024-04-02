Binnall House residential community in Gardner offers multiple amenities

GARDNER – Binnall House is a residential community conveniently located in downtown Gardner, in the central part of the state. It is within walking distance to banks, shopping, medical facilities, and public buildings and is situated on a public transportation route.



Binnall House has an active senior population, weekly and monthly activities, many community rooms, on-site laundry facilities, and beautifully landscaped grounds with an outdoor patio area.



Binnall House offers spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, individually-controlled thermostats and air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpeting, modern appliance kitchens, 24-hour emergency maintenance service, and an onsite Resident Services Coordinator. It is professionally managed by Federal Management Co., Inc., DBA The Schochet Companies, an Accredited Management Organization© (AMO) awarded by the Institute of Real Estate Management© (IREM).

For more information, call 978-632-9650, or go to binnallhouseapartments.com.

