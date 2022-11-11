Discover the art of spoon carving

By Sandi Barrett, Contributing Writer

REGION – When you find a small, beautiful block of wood, is your first thought―that would make a great spoon? Well, maybe it’s time to consider the art of spoon carving. Spoons have been around since we started slurping up the catch of the day cooked over a wood fire. We’re talking before 1,000 BC, when in Ancient Egypt, Pharaohs had intricate eating utensils―some carved out of wood. The early hunters and gatherers would have fashioned some type of scoop akin to a spoon for use in their cave kitchens.

Welsh love spoons took utensil carving to a new artistic level. The National Museum Wales has an extensive collection of love spoons, including one intricately carved functional art piece dating back to 1667. Decoratively carved love spoons were created from a single piece of wood like sycamore, boxwood, or fruitwood. These handmade treasures were presented to a young woman by an ardent admirer. The Welsh historic spoon carving style is over-the-top and uses detailed patterns, producing gorgeously crafted spoons.

Easy to learn

Carving spoons is an excellent hobby. It is easy to become proficient at spoon carving, and you can complete a spoon in just a few hours.

Tim Swanson of Shirley is a Wilderness Survival Skills Instructor and spoon-carving aficionado. Spoon carving is one of the classes Swanson teaches through Owl Eyes Wilderness Survival School where he “seeks to connect folks of all ages to the landscape in hopes to protect and restore our natural world.”

What is more natural than finding a piece of usable wood and recycling it into utilitarian art? The concentration required to carve a spoon offers the carver time for quiet reflection while rhythmically working the whittling knife. Spoons are both geometric and artistic, perfect to exercise our brain in different ways. “Anyone who can handle a knife can take up spoon carving,” Swanson noted.

Swanson is available to teach spoon carving at one of his Central Massachusetts outdoor venues or at a location of your choosing. It is a fun and unique activity for a family reunion, birthday party, or educational instruction. He enjoys teaching people how to carve. “Spoon carving isn’t an expensive hobby to take up; all you need is a good knife and a block of wood,” he explained.

How to get started

“I was around 13 or 14 years old out on a camping trip the first time I tried spoon carving,” reminisced Swanson. Anyone can take up the hobby. All you need is good tools, a block of wood and a basic plan.

If you want to learn more about spoon carving without taking a class, there are many web pages and YouTube videos dedicated to the topic.

When you take a spoon carving class, you begin with a cooperative wood like catalpa. It is perfect for a beginner, lightweight, and inexpensive. Catalpa is resistant to decay, making it a good choice for kitchen utensils.

Swanson teaches spoon carving classes across Massachusetts. His extensive outdoor knowledge, calm manner and artistic flair combine to make him an excellent teacher. His spoon carving motto, “It doesn’t matter what your spoon looks like; it matters how smooth it is,” focuses students on the importance of finishing. The artistic beauty will improve with time and practice.

Crafters seeking a new and interesting creative outlet can learn how to carve a spoon in one lesson. It may be time to take up a new hobby and craft a set of beautiful spoons for yourself. You will find yourself carving dozens of spoons to give as gifts for your friends and family. More than just kitchen utensils, hand-carved spoons are an artistic statement, a gift from the heart, and a lot of fun to create.

