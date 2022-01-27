On This Day: John Updike

On January 27, 2009, author John Updike died of lung cancer in Danvers at the age of 76. He was an acclaimed novelist, poet, short-story writer, art and literary critic, and one of only four writers to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction more than once. He had previously lived in both Ipswich and Beverly Farms.

Life among the middle class in American small towns was the dominant theme in his fiction. He published more than twenty novels, and more than a dozen short-story collections. His 1984 novel “The Witches of Eastwick” was made into a movie in 1987.

