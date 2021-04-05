Planning and Protection Can Save Your Health, Home, Legacy, and Life Savings

Dennis Sullivan & Associates, Counselors at Law

What is your present situation? Has COVID-19 affected your family, friends and neighbors? Might there be landmines on the horizon which could shatter your future dreams and plans? During difficult times, families are often unable to visit and/or coordinate matters from bill paying to document signing. Those who had the right legal documents and financial matters coordinated as well as the right people in place, were successful with what needed to be done. We have heard of many who did not, and the outcomes were not favorable. Do not let a healthcare catastrophe or another major event put an end to what you have been working towards for your golden years.

Our team Protects Families for Generations. Through our unique program you can complete all of your important protection virtually (online), staying warm, safe, and healthy in the comfort of your home, while our team of experienced, caring, compassionate professionals creates a comprehensive health estate and asset protection plan that provides you and your family members total peace of mind now and for generations to come.

90% of all trust and estate plans fail! The most important phone call you can make today is to our discovery line 800-964-4295 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) or 781-237-2815 (weekdays) to register for a Free Discovery Session and to see if you qualify for a personalized review and counseling session. You can also register online at www.DSullivan.com. You’ll discover what you can do to protect your health, home, spouse, family, legacy, and life savings. You and your family will benefit from the peace of mind knowing you have done everything you can to protect yourself and your loved ones for generations. Due to the current pandemic, we are doing our best as essential service providers to help those who qualify, understand how much they can and should do for their family now!

Protecting Families for Generations

Dennis Sullivan & Associates

with offices in Wellesley & Northborough

800-964-4295 • 781-237-2815

education@DSullivan.com • www.DSullivan.com

Expert Advice and Columnists – Fifty Plus Advocate