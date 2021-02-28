How are you doing? – A reverse mortgage may allow you to do better

By Alain Valles, CSA, MS, MBA, Powerhouse Funding Corp.

When asked “How are you doing?” do you answer truthfully?

I hope you are doing fine health-wise, emotionally, and financially. And, more often than not, we know someone who might be worse off than us. So how dare I complain or want. But when we really stop to take account, we may find that our financial pillar needs strengthening.

Every study shows that when we have cash flow pressure that our stress levels increase which has a direct correlation to poorer health, strained relationships, and overall worry. It takes the smile off of our face.

Maybe you can be doing better

I find that the majority of my clients are only short $300 or $500 a month but have over $150,000 in home equity that continues to grow and grow especially in today’s hot real estate market. The disconnect is “I only need a relatively small amount each month and want the peace of mind of having access to a large sum of money if ever needed but don’t want to sell. And emotionally, moving is more than a chore and where would I really move to anyway?”

For those fortunate homeowners age 62 or older, a reverse mortgage may be an option to be able to afford to live financially independent for the long term and provide cash when needed.

You truly may have the opportunity to be doing better.

Get the answers

Before being able to decide if a reverse mortgage is right for you, you should know the answers to:

Do I qualify?

How much money is available?

What is the cost?

What happens if a spouse is under 62 years old?

Do I have to take all the money upfront?

May I sell my home without penalty?

Do I lose my home to the government?

What are my children’s responsibilities at the end of the day?

May I not use the money today and just have it available if ever needed?

Does a condo or multifamily home qualify?

Do I need lot of income?

Do I have to tell my children?

May I tell my children?

What protections does the government provide?

How long does the application process take?

Do I qualify if I currently have a mortgage?

Are there options if I am behind on my taxes or have poor credit or lack of income?

Where do I go to get unbiased information? Below is the answer.

Get the facts. Take action today.

A great place to get information is the free “How to Use Your Home to Stay at Home” 36-page book. This is the official reverse mortgage consumer booklet approved by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development and published by the National Council on Aging.

I am also available to go over your specific situation. It only takes about 10 minutes to calculate if you qualify and how much money is available. No credit report is required. The only personal information question asked is your date of birth.

Please give me a call at 781-724-6221 to receive your free copy of “Use Your Home to Stay at Home.” At no time will you ever feel any pressure to move forward. My passion is helping people maintain and hopefully improve their quality of life by sharing factual information about reverse mortgages so that you may make a fully educated decision on what is best for your family. Stay safe. Thank you!

Alain Valles was the first designated Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional in New England. He obtained a Master of Science from the M.I.T. Center for Real Estate, an MBA from the Wharton School, and graduated summa cum laude from UMass Amherst. He is the senior reverse mortgage loan officer MLO#7946 at Powerhouse Funding Corp. NMLS #1740551. He can arrange but does not make loans. Alain can be reached directly at (781) 724-6221 or by email at infoaboutreversemortgages@gmail.com.

