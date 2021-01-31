Reverse mortgages – ‘Quiet of the Night’

By Alain Valles, CSA, MS, MBA, Managing Director, Helping Hands Community Partners

Stay strong

It’s 4 a.m. I must meet the deadline to submit this month’s article that I’ve been writing for over six years and perhaps by providence the lyrics of the little-known song “Quiet of the Night” by Karan Casey come to mind –

In the quiet of the night

I make up my dreams

And steal a bit of peace

To ease me through the day

In the quiet of the night

I make up my mind

I decide to stay strong

For the rest of the way

I have educated and helped hundreds and hundreds of families about the pros and cons of reverse mortgages. I am so honored to provide options on how to remain or obtain financial peace of mind. But it weighs on me knowing that there are so many older homeowners that are living in unnecessary pain when a viable solution is readily available.

If you are a homeowner and are waking up in the middle of the night worrying about having sufficient cash flow today or in the future, then make up your mind to stay strong and learn about all the available options to ease your financial stress. You might find that a reverse mortgage is the optimal plan.

I have made up my mind that I will continue to help as many senior homeowners as possible stay strong for the rest of the way.

Reverse mortgage top uses

A reverse mortgage gives a qualified borrower the option to receive cash as a lump sum, a monthly check, or a line of credit with NO minimum required monthly mortgage payment. The homeowner is, of course, required to pay ongoing real estate taxes and insurance and meet other loan guidelines. By not having a monthly mortgage payment, thousands of eligible homeowners have utilized a reverse mortgage to:

Increase monthly cash flow

Pay off a current mortgage or home equity line

Payoff credit cards

Pay real estate taxes and property insurance

Complete needed home repairs or desired improvements

Ability to pay for at home care or nursing home expenses

Finalize divorce situations

Pay IRS obligations

Settle legal matters

Use a reverse mortgage to purchase a new home

Purchase a second home or condo in warmer weather

Install a new septic system

Purchase a new or used car

Buy an RV

Support grandchildren’s educational needs

Gift to adult children for their home purchase dreams

Prepay funeral expenses

Estate and financial planning purposes

Cash reserves for unforeseen emergency life events

Home accessibility improvements

The option of receiving a lump sum of cash, a monthly distribution, a line off credit or a combination of the three – all income tax free

Peace of mind knowing that cash is available if needed

And, the list goes on! What are your needs and desires?

The key point is a reverse mortgage is a very flexible financial tool that can achieve varied goals. The first step is to obtain accurate information.

Obtain your free “How to Use Your Home to Stay at Home” 36-page book approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and published by the National Council on Aging.

Please give me a call at 781-724-6221 or email infoaboutreversemortgages@gmail.com to receive your free copy of “Use Your Home to Stay at Home.” Stay strong. Stay safe. Thank you.

Alain Valles was the first designated Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional in New England. He obtained a Master of Science from the M.I.T. Center for Real Estate, an MBA from the Wharton School, and graduated summa cum laude from UMass Amherst. He is the senior reverse mortgage loan officer MLO#7946 at Powerhouse Funding Corp. NMLS #1740551. He can arrange but does not make loans. Alain can be reached directly at 781-724-6221 or by email at infoaboutreversemortgages@gmail.com.

