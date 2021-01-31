Reverse mortgages – ‘Quiet of the Night’

By Alain Valles, CSA, MS, MBA, Managing Director, Helping Hands Community Partners
Stay strong
It’s 4 a.m. I must meet the deadline to submit this month’s article that I’ve been writing for over six years and perhaps by providence the lyrics of the little-known song “Quiet of the Night” by Karan Casey come to mind –
In the quiet of the night
I make up my dreams
And steal a bit of peace
To ease me through the day
In the quiet of the night
I make up my mind
I decide to stay strong
For the rest of the way
I have educated and helped hundreds and hundreds of families about the pros and cons of reverse mortgages. I am so honored to provide options on how to remain or obtain financial peace of mind. But it weighs on me knowing that there are so many older homeowners that are living in unnecessary pain when a viable solution is readily available.
If you are a homeowner and are waking up in the middle of the night worrying about having sufficient cash flow today or in the future, then make up your mind to stay strong and learn about all the available options to ease your financial stress. You might find that a reverse mortgage is the optimal plan.
I have made up my mind that I will continue to help as many senior homeowners as possible stay strong for the rest of the way.
Reverse mortgage top uses
A reverse mortgage gives a qualified borrower the option to receive cash as a lump sum, a monthly check, or a line of credit with NO minimum required monthly mortgage payment. The homeowner is, of course, required to pay ongoing real estate taxes and insurance and meet other loan guidelines. By not having a monthly mortgage payment, thousands of eligible homeowners have utilized a reverse mortgage to:
- Increase monthly cash flow
- Pay off a current mortgage or home equity line
- Payoff credit cards
- Pay real estate taxes and property insurance
- Complete needed home repairs or desired improvements
- Ability to pay for at home care or nursing home expenses
- Finalize divorce situations
- Pay IRS obligations
- Settle legal matters
- Use a reverse mortgage to purchase a new home
- Purchase a second home or condo in warmer weather
- Install a new septic system
- Purchase a new or used car
- Buy an RV
- Support grandchildren’s educational needs
- Gift to adult children for their home purchase dreams
- Prepay funeral expenses
- Estate and financial planning purposes
- Cash reserves for unforeseen emergency life events
- Estate planning
- Home accessibility improvements
- The option of receiving a lump sum of cash, a monthly distribution, a line off credit or a combination of the three – all income tax free
- Peace of mind knowing that cash is available if needed
- And, the list goes on! What are your needs and desires?
The key point is a reverse mortgage is a very flexible financial tool that can achieve varied goals. The first step is to obtain accurate information.
Obtain your free “How to Use Your Home to Stay at Home” 36-page book approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and published by the National Council on Aging.
Please give me a call at 781-724-6221 or email infoaboutreversemortgages@gmail.com to receive your free copy of “Use Your Home to Stay at Home.” Stay strong. Stay safe. Thank you.
Alain Valles was the first designated Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional in New England. He obtained a Master of Science from the M.I.T. Center for Real Estate, an MBA from the Wharton School, and graduated summa cum laude from UMass Amherst. He is the senior reverse mortgage loan officer MLO#7946 at Powerhouse Funding Corp. NMLS #1740551. He can arrange but does not make loans. Alain can be reached directly at 781-724-6221 or by email at infoaboutreversemortgages@gmail.com.