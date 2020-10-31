Interiors by Amadeus at the Shrewsbury Design Center is a ‘hidden gem’

By Melanie Petrucci, Contributing Writer

Shrewsbury – Old world artisanal craftmanship meets new world design concepts at Interiors by Amadeus, a family-run business founded by George Diaz. His dynamic team includes his sister Melissa Diaz – lead designer; her partner Sean Higgins – production manager; and Diana Higgins – customer service manager.

This “hidden gem” is tucked away in an unimposing storefront in the Shrewsbury Design Center, located at 516 Boston Turnpike (Route 9). Once inside, one is instantly dazzled by the options available. What’s more, they can work within a variety of budgets and offer financing.

“We design kitchens and baths, but we are not limited to just that. We manufacture our own line of upscale custom wrought iron furniture that includes beds, tables, chandeliers, and everything wrought iron called Arte Fierro,” George Diaz explained. “We use different mediums and include marble, granite, wood, epoxies, fabric, and upholstery so we really are a studio that has a lot to offer.”

The Diaz siblings come from a long line of artists.

“Our fathers’ father and his father were all artisans,” Diaz said. “The ability to design, hand forge and bring everything to life comes natural to us as it is in our DNA.”

It’s that old-world knowledge that informs their modern creations which are hand forged and manufactured at their studio.

“We are a one stop shop and we are the one studio that has control over almost 95 percent of what we do. We do custom cabinetry and have a company that manufactures our cabinets,” Diaz noted.

The design process for a kitchen or bath begins with a consultation where they will meet at their client’s home and discuss what the client’s wants and needs are, get a visual of the space and to take measurements. The process from start to finish averages six weeks.

Using technology, they will produce a 3-D image where the client can take a virtual tour of what their kitchen or bath project will look like.

“We have an amazing team. We understand each other and respect each other,” Diaz remarked.

“We work together and continually collaborate and communicate keeping our clients informed every step of the way.”

When asked what trends that they are seeing now, he noted that in New England there is a Shaker-style of cabinet in whites, grays, and mocha. The countertops that are popular resemble marble. Closer to Boston he is seeing a European plain slab-style which is more contemporary.

“The thing that is IN everywhere, especially since we brought it to New England (there isn’t anyone else that does it the way that we do) is our custom wrought iron furniture line – Arte Fierro,” Diaz commented.

He predicts that his furniture line will overtake his kitchen and design business. However, he said that he will always design kitchens and baths and provide their custom cabinetry.

To learn more, visit the showroom at 516 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Visit their website for both their kitchen and bath design studio – www.interiorsbyamadeus.com. and their custom wrought iron studio – www.artefierro.com. For more information email info@interiorsbyamadeus.com or call 508-471-4147.