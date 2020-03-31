Southborough Rotary shares suggestions for making hospital masks

Southborough – The Southborough Rotary Club has shared this information:

UMass Memorial-Marlborough Hospital has put out the call for help. They need face masks, face shielding, and ventilators. Email for their command center is: [email protected].

Below are several vetted links about how to sew face masks. Excellent how-to video, site for pattern that can accommodate sliding in a PM2.5 filter (or other stuff if that filter not available), evaluation of fabrics to use and why, and more. Some quick tips: use tightly woven fabrics (think high end high thread count quilting cottons). Consider writing with permanent marker exactly WHAT fabric was used so filtering capacity can be determined by healthcare workers. Various size & colors of elastic is ok, so 1/8, 1/4 and even 1/2″, and going with ties instead of elastic also okay. Pre-wash fabric before using it, consider washing finished masks as well and bagging them up and adding label that notes how they were washed.