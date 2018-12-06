Light up the holidays!

Region – As we adjust to the dark days of late autumn/early winter, a display of holiday lights can help brighten our spirits.

Here are a few worth checking out.

Hanukkah: The Festival of Lights at the Museum of Fine Arts– The event to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 4:30-10 p.m. will feature “lively musical performances, engaging tours, art making and family-friendly activities.” Guests are invited to discover the MFA’s collection of Judaica and view a one-of-a-kind menorah created by local artists Silvina Mizrahi and Sean Clarke, then enjoy a community candle-lighting. Free admission begins at 4 pm; all events are free. The MFA is located at 465 Huntington Ave., Boston.

The Boston Christmas Tree – In 1917, the devastating Halifax (Nova Scotia, Canada) Explosion, a man-made explosion caused by two cargo ships colliding, destroyed much of that city, killed 2,000 people, and injured 9,000. Boston was one of the first cities to send first aid. As a way of thanks, the province sent a beautiful Christmas tree to Boston in 1941 and then starting in 1971, a new one each year. The tree is lit on the Boston Common throughout December. (And even the iconic Boston Public Garden ducklings get into the festive spirit!)

31 Nights of Lights– From December 1 through New Year’s Eve on December 31, the Prudential Tower, 800 Boylston St., Boston, displays lights of a different color each night to bring awareness to nonprofit organizations. For a complete list visit http://www.prudentialcenter.com/entertain_events_premier.html?id=289.

Our Lady of Fatima Shrine – The Shrine located at 100 Summer St., Holliston, has a Christmas light display from Saturday, Dec. 1 – 27, 5-9 p.m. The gift shop will be open during those times as well. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available in the hall; Mission Ministry exhibits will be displayed. A concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.

The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette – Over 300,000 lights are spread over 10 acres at this beloved shrine. The International Creche Museum features hundreds of creches from around the world. Illuminations are held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily between November 24 and January 1. The shrine is located at 947 Park St., Attleboro.

Photos/submitted

