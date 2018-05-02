Dodge Park Rest Home: Caring Super Star

Worcester – Dodge Park Rest Home’s resident center programs, which incorporate a warm, welcoming environment, trained staff and innovative techniques, have earned the facility industry kudos – a Caring Super Start Award.

The Caring Star, as well as the Caring Super Star Award (which was created in 2012), is bestowed on the best senior living communities and home care agencies in the United States by Caring.com. These awards serve as a guiding light for families, caregivers and older adults who are searching for the best providers for their particular senior care needs.

The Dodge Park Rest Home, located at 101 Randolph Road, in Worcester, is proud to be the only facility in Massachusetts that has earned this designation, not only once, but three times in the last five years. The facility has been named a Caring Super Star for the past several years.

Micha Shalev, who owns the facility with business partner Ben Herlinger, noted that receiving this award not only helps seniors select the best option for independent or assisted living, non-medical in-home care and memory care, but it also boosts the morale of staff who care for seniors. Furthermore, the award sets Caring Stars apart from competitors.

For Dodge Park, this award is particularly meaningful since large chains often earn attention due to more resources. Only 16 percent of communities on the 2018 list are small businesses or single-community care providers, like Dodge Park. Moreover, many facilities that earn the Caring Super Star award are located in warmer climates. Situated in the heart of Central Massachusetts, Dodge Park delivers the best in care that appeals to seniors in spite of its changeable weather. The facility’s ability to engage residents in meaningful activity, regardless of weather conditions, is a tribute to the quality of care it offers.

The Caring Super Star award is driven by customer satisfaction. Family caregivers, residents and others who receive care provide feedback through online reviews to Caring.com; to win the award, a facility has to receive ten or more reviews with an average rating of 4.5, on a scale of 1 to 5. Three or more reviews have to be submitted within a one-year timeframe, one of which has to be a rating of 5. Finally, the facility must respond to every negative review it receives.

Shalev and Herlinger are proud to have been given the Caring Super Star Award for several consecutive years.

“We are honored to be part of this elite group of best senior care and memory care communities across the country,” Shalev said. “The fact that we have achieved this accomplishment in the short history of the award is very satisfying.”

Micha Shalev MHA CDP CDCM CADDCT is the owner of The Oasis at Dodge Park, Dodge Park Rest Home and The Adult Day Club at Dodge Park located at 101 and 102 Randolph Road in Worcester. He is a graduate of the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners program, and well-known speaker covering Alzheimer’s and dementia training topics. He can be reached at 508-853-8180 or by email at m.shalev@dodgepark.com or view more information online at www.dodgepark.com. Archives of articles from previous issues can be read at www.fiftyplusadvocate.com.