‘Jaws’ celebrates 50 years of shark-induced terror

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Fifty years ago, Steven Spielberg introduced the world to a man-eating great white shark that terrorized vacationers and residents of the idyllic Amity Island. It was a watershed moment in motion picture history and the world would forever question if it was ever safe to go into the water again.

Filmed on the island

The summer blockbuster “Jaws,” which is based on the Peter Benchley novel, was filmed mostly on Martha’s Vineyard and opened in theaters on June 20, 1975. In recognition of the milestone, the island will be hosting several events from June 19 to June 23, 2025 to celebrate the movie’s legacy. Visitors can enjoy everything from exclusive screenings, immersive shark-themed experiences to a big after-party. Unfortunately, the session with Deputy Hendricks (played by Emmy Award-winning actor Jeffrey Kramer in the film) sharing behind-the-scenes stories has already sold out.

One of the first things fans of the movie will always remember is the hauntingly iconic “dun, dun, dun, dun” theme score composed by John Williams, for which he won a Grammy Award and Academy Award. It did not take long before moviegoers realized the reason behind such suspenseful music. Something terrifying was in the water. “Jaws” was such a big hit that even some of funniest sketches on “Saturday Night Live” played off the film with Chevy Chase providing the voice of a “land shark.”

Problems on movie set

The opening shot for the film took place at South Beach in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard. Also seen in the movie is the American Legion Memorial Bridge, commonly referred to as the “Jaws Bridge.” The Chappy Ferry that is used to transport visitors from Edgartown to Chappaquiddick Island is the same ferry seen in the “Jaws” scene where Mayor Vaughn adamantly told Chief Brody there was no danger in the water. As for where all the action took place, that would be Joseph Sylvia State Beach where swimmers can still brave the waters – minus the warning music.

Filming “Jaws” did not come without headaches or incidents. There were three mechanical sharks used for imaginary attacks and bloodshed scenes. All three were named Bruce and all three malfunctioned frequently due to the effects of salt water. During an interview with Rachel Ray, “Jaws” star Richard Dreyfuss said, “You could follow the progress of the film by the amount of radio mics there were all over the island, even if you didn’t care. And you heard, ‘the shark is not working, the shark is not working.’ And the shark never worked.”

The actor continued, “Unbeknownst to all of us, we were the first film ever to try to be made on the real ocean. No film had ever done that. So, one day you heard this ‘the shark is working. Repeat, the shark is working. The boat is sinking, the boat is sinking,’ and I was on that boat.”

Plus, add in heavy rain and winds damaging camera equipment along with script and budget woes, coupled with a clash of personalities. Feuding between method actor Dreyfuss who played young marine biologist Matt Hooper and classically trained thespian Robert Shaw, the seasoned shark hunter, Quint were inescapable and is etched in Hollywood lore.

According The Daily Jaws, Shaw, a known alcoholic, drank heavily between takes and poked fun at Dreyfuss, adding that “some scenes were completely unusable due to Shaw’s slurred speech or forgetting his lines.”

Multiple awards

“Jaws” went on to win three Academy Awards: one for Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Original Dramatic Score. It was also nominated for Best Picture but lost to Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” In celebration of the 50th anniversary, “Jaws” returns to theaters nationwide from August 29 to September 4.

For a full schedule of events for the 50th anniversary of “Jaws” go to jaws50th.com.

