The best places to visit in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving

By Sandi Barrett, Contributing Writer

REGION – Thanksgiving Day is all about the amazing food, but before you sit down to the hefty holiday dinner and then spend time working off the post turkey dinner malaise, there are so many fun and interesting local destinations to be explored. Celebrate the season of thanks by experiencing the wonderful history of our colonial heritage around this great Commonwealth. We have assembled some of the best places to visit during the Thanksgiving season where you can explore our rich history of gratitude with friends and family.

We travel far and wide, but sometimes never discover what is right in our own backyard. Massachusetts is the birthplace of the Thanksgiving ritual, it is where the first Pilgrims landed, the first Harvest Feast was celebrated, where the colonial militia began the fight for independence, and home to many literary and political figures that shaped the history of our country. Time for a day trip!

Fifty Plus Advocate participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Plymouth

The place where it all began, the historic Plimoth Patuxet Museums (aka Plimoth Plantation), provides guests an interesting peek into daily life in the 1600s when day-to-day life was hard. To celebrate the 400th anniversary of the “1621 Harvest Feast,” also known as the First Thanksgiving, Plimoth Patuxet is premiering a new movie, Behind the Holiday: The First Thanksgiving, Saturday, November 20 at 6 p.m.

You can also visit the newly restored Mayflower II, a full-scale reproduction of the original Mayflower. As you explore the ship, consider the arduous months her passengers endured before landing in Plymouth.

Concord and Lexington

There is so much to see and explore in these two historic towns, they are worth a getaway stay. You will find a cool, hip vibe at the ALoft Lexington, set in a perfect location to explore the rich American history in charming Concord and Lexington.

The battlegrounds and historic buildings in Minuteman National Historical Park set the scene for your colonial exploration. Cross Concord’s Old North Bridge, the famed site of the beginning of the Revolutionary War and famous for the “shot heard ’round the world.” Take a brisk, five-mile hike along the Battle Road Trail, enjoy a visit to Hartwell Tavern, and visit the grounds of The Wayside Home (of authors Louisa May Alcott, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and Harriet Lothrop) while immersing yourself in the birth of our nation.

When you have a gang in town for a visit, book a private Boston, Concord, and Lexington tour where you have complete control over the itinerary. This customizable tour with your knowledgeable guide will be one of those memorable family events that you will treasure always; “Remember the Thanksgiving when we…”

Salem

Historic Salem is filled with ghosts and intrigue. Visiting this hub of witch hunting is fun any time of year, but the crisp cool fall days give Salem a quintessential New England Thanksgiving appeal. For a fun alternative to driving, consider taking the ferry from Boston. You can sit back and relax while enjoying the view of the Boston skyline as you sail your way up to Salem.

Once in Salem, the best way to learn about the history of the witch trials is with a knowledgeable guide. The History and Hauntings Walking Tour is under two hours, just the right amount of time to get your bearings and activities that call for further exploration.

If you want a creepier experience, try the Salem Night Tour, it will surely give you goosebumps.

Boston

Boston, full of history, entertainment, amazing restaurants, and vibrant neighborhoods, is a wonderful city to explore during the time around Thanksgiving. The weather is crisp and clear, perfect for sightseeing; you may even catch a few trees still showing their fall colors in the Boston Common or Public Garden.

The Go Boston Pass, which includes admission into 40 different attractions is the best deal in town. It allows you to visit the Aquarium, Museum of Science, Museum of Fine Arts, hop on a Duck Tour, the Swan Boats, the City View Trolley Tour, go behind the scenes at Fenway Park, and many other interesting attractions. The ticket is also good for Old Sturbridge Village, Plimoth Patuxet, the Salem Witch Museum, and Tour Lexington. It is an amazing value and has something for everyone.

Thanksgiving is not just about the long weekend, Black Friday shopping, and the parade; it is about spending time with family and friends, counting your blessings, and enjoying the beginning of the holiday season.

Get out and enjoy the gifts of freedom that began with the Pilgrims stepping on Plymouth’s coastal rock. Before you start baking pumpkin pies for your Thanksgiving dinner, explore some of the wonderful spots across Massachusetts that embody the Thanksgiving holiday season.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beautiful Spots for Fall Foliage Viewing in New England (fiftyplusadvocate.com)

5 of the best craft breweries in Central Massachusetts to quench any thirst (fiftyplusadvocate.com)

Discover World’s End Discover World’s End in Hingham (fiftyplusadvocate.com)