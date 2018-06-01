Avidia Bank launches partnership with BayPath Elder Services

Region – Avidia Bank has announced that it has launched a partnership with Baypath Elder Services, a nonprofit organization that offers home care and related services enabling people to live independently and comfortably in their homes while promoting their well-being and dignity. As such, Avidia will be donating $105,000 over the next three years to support BayPath’s Family Caregiver Support Program.

This program offers counseling and support for accessing resources from trained caregiver specialists, a national award-winning CaregivingMetroWest.org website dedicated to supporting caregivers with comprehensive information and resource listings for all aspects of caregiving. It will also help support educational programs to teach caregivers how to avoid stress and burnout and how to care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. The funds will provide added awareness of the program and sustain delivery of this high level support to caregivers.

The Family Caregiver Support Program is a no-cost initiative providing individuals who care for a loved one with reliable information and support. This is an especially important to those who have limited financial resources. This program and its interactive CaregivingMetroWest.org website combine to give family caregivers a solid foundation of support to continue the care of their loved one.

Mark O’Connell, president and CEO of Avidia Bank, stated that “although Avidia has been supporting BayPath for many years, I am very pleased to see this particular project come to fruition. We believe that such a partnership benefits both organizations by helping BayPath meet the needs of local caregivers and fulfilling Avidia Bank’s commitment to the well-being of underserved communities.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Avidia Bank in our Caregiver Program,” said BayPath Elder Services, Inc. Executive Director Christine Alessandro. “Both Avidia and BayPath share a commitment to our communities, and their support will assist us in achieving a greater level of service and outreach to caregivers and others.”

For more information about Baypath visit www.baypath.org for more information about Avidia visit www.avidiabank.com.

Photo caption: (l to r) Mark O’Connell, president and CEO of Avidia Bank; Carol DeRienzo, president of the Board of Directors for BayPath; Christine Alessandro, Baypath Executive Director; and Mike Allard, SVP Marketing, Avidia Bank

Photo/submitted