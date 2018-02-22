A new local resource for senior homeowners

By Alain Valles, CRMP, MBA, CSA, Managing Director, Helping Hands Community Partners, Inc.

“If you give it out in slices it comes back in loaves.”

As a for-profit owner of a mortgage company, I’ve had the good fortune of arranging thousands of home purchases, refinancings, and reverse mortgages over the past 30 years. At all times I have served as an advocate, and sometimes a cheerleader, for the people I have helped. But there was always a nagging suspicion that my industry could do more. That it needs to do a better job educating all potential borrowers about the purchase, refinance, and reverse mortgage process. And, most importantly, to make sure our intent is to help people afford a home and not just buy a house.

I decided that it is time to give back.

I’m excited to announce that I am transitioning to become Managing Director of Helping Hands Community Partners, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. This remarkable local group of dedicated, experienced professionals works to help people achieve and preserve the dream of homeownership. We strive to educate, educate, educate, and then, when appropriate, arrange the most competitive mortgage financing.

More than just a mortgage company.

We still offer all the loan programs that banks and mortgage brokers have – and then some. We have dozens and dozens of loan programs including special low money down purchase loans that are not just restricted for first time buyers: loans for Veterans, renovation loans with little down, low credit score government loans, as well as extremely competitive interest rates for conventional and higher end jumbo mortgages. Our belief is if we can’t help you then no one can!

Reverse mortgage expertise

Of most importance for readers of this publication, we continue to be reverse mortgage experts. We have more loan officers with the Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional (CRMP) designation than any other nonprofit in the country. Our mission is to take the mystery and misinformation out of reverse mortgages. We want to make sure that older homeowners are fully educated about reverse mortgages so that they can make a more informed decision about when a reverse mortgage is right for them. We pride ourselves in meeting one-on-one with seniors in the comfort of their home to review their unique situation and, when appropriate, arrange the reverse mortgage loan.

Obtain your free “How to Use Your Home to Stay at Home” 36-page book

In future articles, I’ll write in greater detail about the pros and cons of reverse mortgages. For today, a good start for those interested is to give me a call at 781-724-6221 or email at av@hhcp.org and request a free copy of the official reverse mortgage consumer booklet approved by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) called “Use Your Home to Stay at Home” published by the National Council on Aging (NCOA). This is a great place to start to receive basic information. Or I would be happy to review your specific situation to help you achieve your goals, reduce financial stress, and maintain your independence.

Alain Valles is Managing Director of Helping Hands Community Partners, Inc. and was the first designated Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional in New England. He obtained a Master of Science from the M.I.T. Center for Real Estate, an MBA from the Wharton School, and graduated summa cum laude from UMass Amherst. Alain can be reached directly at 781-724-6221 or by email at av@hhcp.org.