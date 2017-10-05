Female barber loves her craft

Annette Hynes at the Strop and Blade in Concord. (Photo/submitted)

By Janice Elizabeth Berte, Contributing Writer

Standing in between two men with sports paraphernalia on the walls, a wide variety of men’s magazines, and mostly male customers, Annette Hynes has no problem entering into the men’s grooming world of barbering.

An Irish-born immigrant, Hynes enjoys working in a predominantly male environment. She has been cutting hair at Strop and Blade in Concord for over a year.

She came to America to join her brother and sister, and decided to stay and pursue a career in cosmetology. Her 11-month schooling proved to be successful as she still revels in the styling and cutting of hair.

Previously, Hynes worked in the salon industry for 25 years.

“I saw a lot of turnover, and the rule books that are given to each employee were incredibly thick and difficult to follow,” she said. “At the barber shop, there is a consistency and a comradery among the barbers and their customers. Strop and Blade has been around for decades. It has three generations of barbers starting from the great-grandfather, the father, and now his son has joined the business.”

The intricacy of the work can be dicey if you are doing a straight shave on someone.

“You are holding hair instruments that are very sharp and close to a customer’s throat so you have to be extremely careful. You need to know what you are doing, and it has to be done slowly and precisely,” Hynes explained.

While some men will go to a salon, certain ones that feel more comfortable in a barber shop. The environment is geared toward men, and barbers’ cutting skills are tailored to men such as the flat-top and straight razor shaves.

“This kind of male atmosphere doesn’t deter me from my love of styling and cutting hair,” Hynes noted. “I grew up in a big family with brothers and sisters so working with men comes naturally to me.”