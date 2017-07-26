Brockton Fair has something for everyone

Visitors enjoy the goats in the petting zoo.

By Janice Elizabeth Berte, Contributing Writer

Brockton – From June 29 – July 9, the 60-acre fairgrounds came alive as the 143rd Brockton Fair entertained families with exhilarating rides, games and music. But, the merrymaking didn’t stop there – this spectacular fair also featured demolition derbies, chainsaw carvings, poultry shows, numerous musical performances and fireworks.

Throughout the fair, families were dazzled by magic shows and a menagerie of animals – grizzly bears, sea lions and a petting zoo with camels and goats.

Adults had a plethora of choices as well from exciting rides to challenging carnival games. According to Sue Rodrigues, operations coordinator, the most popular ride is the Stinger.

In 1956, when George Carney became the owner, he had the vision and perseverance to create a thriving and creative business which now employs around 150 people. Now at 89 years old, Carney still actively oversees the many facets of running a large fair. He said that he loves his employees and wants “to keep it a family business by providing them with excellent benefits, and a wonderful working environment.”

Photos/Janice Elizabeth Berte