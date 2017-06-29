A passion for helping through photography

Photographer Beth Oram frequently offers her services to local animal rescue organizations to help promote the valuable work they do. She took the charming July Fifty Plus Advocate cover photo of Marie McDonough, a Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton, Inc. volunteer, who is holding one of the nonprofit, no-kill shelter’s little guests.

“I didn’t grow up with pets, in fact, I was pretty scared of dogs when I was a kid!” Oram said.

“But then, a dog loved me, and everything changed. I’m grateful to have a skill that I can use to help more people and animals become connected, and fall in love.”

For more information visit www.bethoramphotography.com and baypathhumane.org.